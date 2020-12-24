Trump commutes Florida businessman’s 20-year sentence in massive health care fraud

FILE – In this Aug. 7, 2015 file photo, Philip Esformes arrives at the 15th Annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala held at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza, in Los Angeles. The Florida health care executive is facing sentencing following his conviction on 20 criminal charges in what prosecutors described as a $1 billion Medicare fraud scheme. A Miami federal judge Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, is set to sentence 50-year-old Esformes in one of the biggest such cases in U.S. history. (Photo by Rob Latour/Invision/AP, File)

MIAMI (AP) — President Donald Trump has commuted the 20-year prison sentence imposed on a Miami Beach businessman in a $1 billion health care fraud case.

The president’s action for 52-year-old Philip Esformes was among a group of pardons and commutations announced Tuesday night.

A White House statement said a key reason for Esformes’ commutation were allegations of prosecutorial misconduct involving seizure of office records.

The Miami Herald reported that Esformes never wrote a check to Trump or had any political relationship.

Esformes was convicted in April 2019 of most of the 26 charges brought against him, including bribery and money laundering.