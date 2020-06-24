Trump J-1 visa ban impacts staffing at local businesses

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A new ban extension suspending non-immigrants from entering the country goes into effect immediately Wednesday through the end of the year.

President Trump’s proclamation bans J-1 visas, which includes international student programs that bring nearly 3,000 employees to the Grand Strand area for summer work. The ban extension has local businesses struggling to fill their staff.

The J-1 visa program allows students to work and study in cities like Myrtle Beach. Some local restaurants and shops say J-1 visa employees are crucial to business during heavy tourism months.

The decision to extend the ban is expected to open up 525,000 American jobs impacted by COVID-19 unemployment.

“What we have found in the past is there are not enough people in Myrtle Beach to staff the restaurants in the summertime without the J-1 students,” Amy Leftis, owner of Pan American Pancake House said.

The well-known Myrtle Beach pancake house hires six to nine international employees at both of its locations every summer. Two of her past employees hoped to come back and work this summer.

“I keep in touch with a lot of them, they’re young, energetic, hardworking, they’re here to make money,” Leftis said.

The crowd of international students and employees help support Grand Strand’s tourism June through September. The new ban will be in effect until the end of the year leaving Leftis and neighboring businesses scrambling to fill open positions.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) President says the decision is not what she hoped. Myrtle Beach leaders say they have not seen the full extent but expect the ban to have a major impact.

“We and Horry County will find ways to try to make lemonade out of lemons and I think that is trying to get as many of our local citizens into the workforce with those open positions right now,” MBACC president, Karen Riordan, said.

City leaders and the local workforce say J-1 Visa students are invaluable to tourism. The city is working to help residents who are unemployed fill open positions.

“If there are people that are unemployed and able to take the positions I think it’s a win-win certainly for the employee and for these businesses that are struggling,” Riordan said.

The proclamation restricts the entry of the following categories of nonimmigrants starting June 24 and do not hold a valid visa or other U.S. travel document:

H-1B and H-2B nonimmigrants

L-1A executives and managers

L-1B specialized knowledge workers

J-1 interns, trainees, teachers, camp counselors, au pairs and Summer Work Travel participants; and

Their dependent spouses and children.

Monday night, Senator Lindsey Graham criticized the ban, saying legal immigration is a positive for the American economy.