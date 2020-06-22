Trump: people who burn US flag should go to jail

TULSA, O.K. (AP/ WBTW) – During his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday, President Donald Trump floated the idea of a one-year prison sentence for anyone convicted of burning an American flag.

“We should have legislation that if somebody wants to burn the American flag and stomp on it, but just burn it, they go to jail for one year,” Trump said.

Trump also railed against calls to abolish or defund police, which have garnered attention amid weeks of nationwide protests against the death of George Floyd, the Black man who died under the knee of a white Minnesota police officer.

He used the rally to define the upcoming election as a stark choice between national heritage and left-wing radicalism.

“Two days ago, leftist radicals in Portland, Oregon, ripped down a statue of George Washington and wrapped it in an American flag and set the American flag on fire,” Trump said. “Democrat, all Democrat. Everything I tell you is Democrat. And, you know, we ought to do something.”

“You know, they talk about freedom of speech and I’m a big believer in freedom of speech, but that’s desecration,” Trump said.

