Trump signs executive order to protect ‘preexisting medical conditions’ while in NC

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTW/AP) – Trump signed an executive order Thursday while in swing-state North Carolina, that protects people with preexisting medical conditions.

“The historic action I’m taking today includes the first ever executive order to affirm it is the official policy of the United States government to protect patients with preexisting conditions. So we’re making that official.” Trump said.

Trump also announced that under the America First Healthcare plan 33 million Medicare beneficiaries will be receiving cards in the mail that contain $200. The president said these cards are to help pay for prescription drugs.

“These cards are incredible,” Trump said. “The cards will be mailed out in coming weeks. I will always take care of our wonderful senior citizens. Joe Biden won’t be doing this.”

At a rally in Charlotte Thursday night, Trump said his vision is for quality healthcare at affordable prices. Including lower prescription drug costs, more consumer choice and greater transparency.

Trump said the executive order signed Thursday declares the U.S. government will protect people with preexisting conditions, even if the Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare” is declared unconstitutional, as Trump has been pushing for.

“As long as I am president, no one will lay a hand on your Medicare,” Trump said. “Your Medicare is going to be safe and it’s going to be solid.”

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.

