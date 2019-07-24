Truss failure led to building collapse in Conway

Photo courtesy: Conway Police Department

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Downtown Conway is still reeling from Tuesday’s building collapse, an engineering report was released Wednesday.

That engineering report stated that the collapse was due to the trusses inside failing. The building was not designed to have load-bearing walls and is an old building that sat vacant for two years.

The City of Conway says that any work that they had knowledge of did not require any building permits.

