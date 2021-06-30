‘Trust the Journey’: Miss South Carolina talks about her path to the crown

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – Miss South Carolina 2021 was crowned on Saturday night.

In May of 2020, the Miss America Organization postponed the pageant due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, 19-year-old Julia Herrin, a Bluffton native and college student at Auburn University, walked away with the big crown and a $60,000 scholarship.

Herrin said over the next year she’ll be working on a campaign called #RealNotPerfect — which aims to prevent young girls from falling victim to social media induced low-self esteem.

Herrin said her family and friends were pumped after her big win.

Before winning the crown, she competed in the Miss South Carolina Teen pageant for four years and never won. Herrin said she wants other girls to trust their own journey.

“I competed for four years at Miss South Carolina teen and I never won. I decided my very first year of eligibility in the miss division to just go for it — and see what happens. I ended up winning the crown. It was definitely not in my plan and not something I expected,” Julia Herrin, Miss South Carolina 2021, said.

Herrin is a skilled pianist and she performed Moonlight Sonata 3rd Movement for her talent during this weekend’s pageant. She will move on to compete for the Miss America title in December 2021.

According to pageant officials here’s how the other contestants placed:

First runner up: Miss Spartanburg, Lindsey Burrell

Second runner up: Miss Clemson, Anna Newton

Third runner up: Miss River City, Tori Sizemore