TSA discusses new measures to keep MYR passengers safe during COVID-19 pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)—The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has taken aggressive steps to ensure security at Myrtle Beach International Airport while protecting passengers from COVID-19.

These changes come in anticipation of Thanksgiving air travel. TSA’s ongoing “Stay Healthy. Stay Secure.” campaign is designed to help travelers understand the many protective measures the agency has implemented at security checkpoints to make the screening process safer for passengers as well as the TSA workforce.

As passenger volumes continue to rise, the agency wants to ensure the travelers are mindful of what they can expect to see at checkpoints to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, including TSA officers always wearing face masks and gloves at all airports, as well as face shields in certain locations in the screening process.

In addition, they can expect to see acrylic barriers, social distancing signage throughout the checkpoint, regular cleaning of checkpoint surfaces and equipment, and various touchless technologies, including automated ID verification scanners at many airport checkpoints.

TSA will highlight the measures in place at Myrtle Beach International Airport at 10 a.m. Thursday, and will discuss what passengers can expect to see over the coming months.

