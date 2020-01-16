TSA: More than 60 guns confiscated at airports in SC in 2019, 12 at MYR

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD/WBTW) – The Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, as released a report detailing the number of guns confiscated at airports across South Carolina.

According to the report, the TSA says it found more than 60 guns in carry-on luggage at airports statewide in 2019.

That is 53-percent more than the year before.

In every instance, these firearms were discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints.

The TSA says 12 guns were confiscated at Myrtle Beach International Airport in 2019. Nine were found in 2018 and seven were found in 2017.

“The increase in the number of firearm discoveries should serve as a wakeup call to travelers everywhere. There is an established protocol for flying with a firearm and it never includes bringing it to the security checkpoint,” said TSA Federal Security Director for South Carolina David McMahon. “All travelers should double-check their belongings before coming to the airport to catch a flight and make sure there is nothing dangerous or prohibited in their carry-on luggage.”

2017 2018 2019 Charleston International Airport 11 9 18 Columbia Metropolitan Airport 9 8 10 Greenville Spartanburg International Airport 15 15 23 Florence Regional Airport 2 0 0 Myrtle Beach International Airport 7 9 12 South Carolina total: 44 41 63

The TSA says no firearms were discovered at Hilton Head Island Airport from 2017 – 2019.

Nationwide, TSA officers found 4,432 firearms in carry-on bags at airport checkpoints, averaging about 12 firearms per day and an increase of 5% from the total of 4,239 detected in 2018. Eighty-seven percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded.

The top five airports across the country for firearm discoveries in 2019 were: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International with 323; Dallas/Fort Worth International with 217; Denver International with 140; Houston Intercontinental with 138 and Phoenix Sky Harbor International with 132.

Even with a concealed weapons permit, you cannot bring a gun on a plane.

