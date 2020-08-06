Turtle crossing: Horry County deputy stops to help turtle cross highway

Courtesy of HCPD

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – An Horry County deputy went above and beyond the call of duty, when he stopped to help a turtle safely cross the highway.

Sheriff Deputy Jones stopped while on duty to help a turtle cross Highway 17 on the north end of Horry County.

