Twitter banning political ads starting in November

(WFLA) – The CEO of Twitter announced Wednesday that political ads will soon be banned from the social media site.

“We’ve made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally. We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought,” Jack Dorsey tweeted.

Dorsey went on to explain the decision in a series of tweets.

“A political message earns reach when people decide to follow an account or retweet. Paying for reach removes that decision, forcing highly optimized and targeted political messages on people. We believe this decision should not be compromised by money,” he said.

Dorsey said he believes the power of internet advertising can bring “significant risks to politics” and can be used to influence votes.

“Internet political ads present entirely new challenges to civic discourse: machine learning-based optimization of messaging and micro-targeting, unchecked misleading information, and deep fakes,” he said. “All at increasing velocity, sophistication, and overwhelming scale.”

The CEO said while some can argue the move will favor incumbents over their challengers, he believes social movements will be able to reach a “massive scale” without political advertising.

Dorsey added that more “forward-looking political ad regulation” is needed, but difficult to do.

“Ad transparency requirements are progress, but not enough. The internet provides entirely new capabilities, and regulators need to think past the present day to ensure a level playing field,” he wrote.

Dorsey’s announcement comes on the heels of recent criticism for Facebook, which does not remove political ads placed by politicians. CNBC reports Facebook officials have argued that the social media platform should not have to make decisions about its users’ speech.

Twitter’s new policy will be finalized on Nov. 11. Dorsey said there will be exceptions, like ads supporting voter registration.

The policy will be enforced starting Nov. 22.