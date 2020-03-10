Two 18-year-olds face multiple attempted murder charges after shots fired into Harstville home

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Two 18-year-old men have been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder after shots were fired into a Hartsville home.

Davion Harris and Derrick Cabbagestalk III, both of Hartsville, were arrested after police say they fired shots into a home on Bell Avenue. They are in the Darlington County Detention Center without bond.

Police were called at about 8:51 p.m. on Feb. 27 for reports of a house that had been shot. A woman told police she was in her room changing when she heard gunshots, according to the report.

The home had been shot multiple times and it appeared the bullets went through the exterior of the home into the interior, police said.

Police found several shell casings in front of the home. Witnesses said they saw a small red truck go down Bell avenue just before the shots.

Harris faces six charges of attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Cabbagestalk faces five charges of attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging firearms into a dwelling.

