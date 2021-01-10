Two adults, five juveniles transported to the hospital following train vs. vehicle collision in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department provided an update on a train vs. vehicle traffic accident.

The accident happened on Saturday, January 9 at around 10:34 pm at the intersection of Red Bank Road and US Highway 52.

When they arrived, officers learned that an Amtrak train had struck a GMC Sierra truck.

After a preliminary investigation and witness interviews, it was determined that the pickup truck had driven around the safety arms, which were in the down position.

Two adult females and five juveniles, ages 13, 11, 11, 8, and 5, were the occupants of the truck.

Three of the occupants were ejected from the truck. Six occupants were transported to local hospitals by an EMS.

Family members took the seventh occupant to the hospital.

As of right now, two of the children are listed in critical condition. The rest of the juveniles and the adults are all in stable condition.

The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating the accident.

