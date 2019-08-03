Two arrested after evading police in stolen truck, getting stuck on beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two people were arrested after allegedly stealing a truck and getting it stuck on a beach while trying to evade an officer.

Billy Joe Faircloth, 34, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest by flight and resisting arrest by a false name, according to a police report. He was the driver of the stolen truck.

Terri West, 34, was arrested on drug charges after being found by police at an Exxon gas station. She was the passenger.

The incident happened late Thursday night, when a Myrtle Beach police officer noticed a truck in a Yaupon Drive parking lot that matched the description of a stolen vehicle, a report states.

That’s when the officer turned on their lights on, and pursued the truck as Faircloth tried to evade the officer. The truck eventually ended up stuck at a swash near 4th Avenue South.

The driver proceeded to flee on foot through Family Kingdom, and was arrested on 6th Avenue South near Kings Highway.

Officers found that Faircloth had two arrest warrants from other agencies in North Carolina.