Two arrested after meth and heroin was found in Horry County home

Cribb (left) and Smith (right) J. Reuben Long Detention Center

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been arrested after police searched a home in Horry County.

According to Kelly Moore with Horry County, officers searched a home on Highway 548 on Monday while serving a warrant. There they found 0.999 grams of heroin, 12.453 grams of methamphetamine, a firearm, and $5329.

Police arrested Crystal Lynn Cribb and Bruce Junior Smith. Cribb is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin. Smith is charged with Distribution of Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin.

Smith has been released on a $15,000 bond, Cribb has been released on a $22,500 bond.

