Two arrested for break-in at Georgetown Landing Marina

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection to a break-in at Georgetown Landing Marina last week.

According to Interim Sheriff Carter Weaver, deputies have arrested Charles Aaron Cribb Jr. and Stanley Bocephus Kyle Jordan in connection to the break-in on September 27 where tools, knives and fishing equipment were stolen from the marina.

Cribb was charged with petit or simple larceny, entering premises after warning and malicious injury to property. He is also charged with Receiving Stolen Goods in a separate incident after a trailer was reported stolen June 26. Jordan was charged with trespassing and malicious injury to property.

Both are being held at Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.