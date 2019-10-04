Two arrested for break-in at Georgetown Landing Marina

News
Posted: / Updated:

Cribb (left) and Jordan (right) Courtesy: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection to a break-in at Georgetown Landing Marina last week.

According to Interim Sheriff Carter Weaver, deputies have arrested Charles Aaron Cribb Jr. and Stanley Bocephus Kyle Jordan in connection to the break-in on September 27 where tools, knives and fishing equipment were stolen from the marina.

Cribb was charged with petit or simple larceny, entering premises after warning and malicious injury to property. He is also charged with Receiving Stolen Goods in a separate incident after a trailer was reported stolen June 26. Jordan was charged with trespassing and malicious injury to property.

Both are being held at Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: