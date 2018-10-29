Two booked for attempted murder after Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two men have been arrested for attempted murder following a shooting in Myrtle Beach Thursday morning.

The incident report confirms officers responded to the shooting around 2 a.m. Thursday at 1929 Mr. Joe White Avenue.

Derek Cloud, 35, and Jerome Thompson, 31, both of Myrtle Beach, were arrested in connection with the shooting. Both men are charged with attempted murder, but they also face multiple other charges.

According to arrest warrants, Thompson, while in his own vehicle, had followed the victim’s vehicle for several minutes. Warrants suggest he then shot at the victim’s vehicle multiple times, striking the victim and the vehicle. The victim later identified Thompson as the suspect.

Another arrest warrant suggests Cloud was a passenger in Thompson’s vehicle.

In addition to attempted murder, Cloud is charged with open container of beer or wine in vehicle and Thompson is charged with possession of firearms and ammunition, possession of weapon during a violent crime, and failure to stop for blue lights.

Bail for Cloud is set at $250,257 and Thompson’s bail is $30,000 total for all charges except attempted murder. Thompson was not granted bond on the attempted murder charge.

Arrest warrants suggest Thompson was previously convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct 2nd degree.