DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – Two employees of a Darlington County Burger King were shot Saturday night, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson.

The Burger King is located at 407 Lamar Highway, just outside Darlington city limits.

Hudson tells News13 that the pair was shot as they were taking out the trash.

Both employees have been taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

