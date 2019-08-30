Two charged after 1-month-old found with ‘suspicious injuries’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been arrested, charged with child abuse, in Myrtle Beach.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers were called to Grand Strand Medical Center in reference to a 1-month-old with “suspicious injuries.” Hospital staff told officers that the child had several bruises on their left leg and a broken right arm.

After talking with the parents and a witness officers found that the injuries happened at a home on Chester Street in Myrtle Beach on August 23, according to police.

Kyree Lavell Brown and Chloe Miller have been charged with abuse / to inflict great bodily harm upon a child.