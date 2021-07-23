Two charged after guns, heroin, meth seized from Timmonsville home

FLORENCE CO, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and a woman have been charged after narcotics investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the SWAT team searched a home in Timmonsville.



Investigators seized illegal narcotics, including methamphetamine, heroin, and crack cocaine from a home on Hall Road. They also found two firearms, one of which was stolen.

Christopher Hickson, 36, of Timmonsville, was charged with possession of a stolen pistol, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, and possession of cocaine base.

Sarah Leroux, 37, of Timmonsville. was charged with possession of a stolen pistol, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and cocaine base.

Both are being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.