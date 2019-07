CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – Two people are displaced after their home was damaged in a fire Saturday night.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the fire on Privetts Road around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the department’s Facebook page.

The two people who were home at the time of the fire were not hurt. They are receiving help from the American Red Cross.

The fire is still under investigation.