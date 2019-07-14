Two Florida deputies are suspended after taping mean signs to inmates’ backs

ST. PETERSBURG, FL (AP) — Two deputies have been suspended after an investigation shows they taped derogatory signs to the backs of inmates at a Florida jail.

According to an internal report by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s office, the deputies taped signs to the inmates’ backs and ordered them to stand with their foreheads against a wall. Deputies then instructed other inmates to read the signs out loud.

The report says Deputies Willie Jordan Jr. and Kenneth Rowe told investigators they did it to humiliate and degrade the inmates in front of other inmates.

The Tampa Bay Times reports they will be suspended 240 hours without pay.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the suspensions were harsh and signal the officers were close to being fired but were not because they had spotless records before these incidents.

