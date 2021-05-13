Two former detention center employees in South Carolina charged following death of detainee

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Two former detention center employees were arrested and charged in connection with the death of a detainee in 2020.

According to SLED, the incident happened in October and the sheriff’s office requested SLED investigate the detainee’s death.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the victim, Robert Dale Robertson, died from a cervical spinal fracture.

SLED said an internal affairs investigation found that the two former Anderson County Detention Center employees Milton Brady Wilson, 28, and Chancelor Stephen Lee Saxton, 26, used techniques outside of policy.

According to the arrest warrant, while Robertson was handcuffed behind his back, Wilson and Saxton performed a leg sweep maneuver on Robertson causing him to fall and hit his head/shoulder area on the floor. As a result, Robertson died from a cervical spinal fracture. His death is being ruled as a homicide.

According to SLED, Wilson and Saxton are each charged with involuntary manslaughter, along with misconduct in office.

Wilson and Saxton were booked at the Abbeville Detention Center.