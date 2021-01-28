Two injured in house fire near Conway; home suffers major damage

Fire injures two, damages home near Conway (Courtesy: HCFR)

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Two people were hurt in a house fire near Conway Thursday night.

Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) got the call around 6:30 p.m. from the 5000 block of Highway 19. Both people were hospitalized. The extent of injuries is not clear at this time.

Photos provided by the department show flames and smoke shooting from the home. Crews were later able to put out the fire but the home was severely damaged.

As of 8 p.m. HCFR says the fire is under control. The cause of the fire is not known yet.

