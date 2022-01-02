Two injured in Laurinburg shooting, potential third victim fled the scene

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) – Police in Laurinburg are investigating a shooting that left two, possibly three people hurt.

According to Captain Chris Young with LPD, officers were dispatched to the 300 Block of E. Vance street at 4:00 Sunday afternoon. Arriving officers were told two people went to Scotland Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Captain Young says further investigation reveals there is potentially a third victim who was being chased by a burgundy Ford Windstar van.

Officers believe the third victim fled the scene before their arrival.

Officers are working to locate the third person and the burgundy Ford Windstar van.

Contact the Laurinburg Police Department with any information at 910-276-3211.