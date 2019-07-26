2 more men charged with murder in May death of Hartsville man

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Two more people are now charged with murder in the death of a Hartsville man.

Davion Cockfield was arrested and booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington County Thursday evening.

Zieyre Carroway was booked Thursday afternoon into the same jail. Both are charged with murder.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office confirms these arrests are connected to the death of 24-year-old Desmond Coe, of Hartsville.

Marqueze Robinson

Coe died in late May after being shot in the Pine Ridge area.

Marqueze Robinson was previously arrested and charged with murder in the case. Investigators believe he shot Coe while Coe was on a motorcycle.

Days later, Reneka Brown of Hartsville was charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Investigators said Brown allowed her vehicle to be operated in the commission of homicide and attempted to hide the vehicle.

Count on News13 for additional details surrounding the two newest arrests.