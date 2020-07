LORIS, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) crews responded to a structure fire call at 8648 W. Highway 19 in Loris Sunday.

HCFR crews were dispatched at 2:36 p.m. with Loris Fire Department aiding in response.

HCFR said there are no injuries, but six people are displaced.

HCFR said the fire is under control and currently under investigation.