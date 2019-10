MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Highway 17 near the 17 split, according to Midway Fire Rescue.

The crash caused some backups in the area as crews worked to clear the scene. Midway Fire Rescue reports that two cars were involved in the “T-Bone collision”. One of the cars was flipped on its roof with people in the vehicle. The extent of their injuries is unknown.