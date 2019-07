FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – An investigation is underway after two people were shot early Saturday morning in Florence County.

The incident happened on TV Road around midnight, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The two people shot were in a car sitting at an intersection.

No word yet on the victims’ condition or who fired the gun. More information is expected to be released later today.

