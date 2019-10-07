Two Pitbulls seized from Socastee home this weekend

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – Two Pitbull dogs were seized after a dog-fighting call this weekend.

Horry County police responded to the Cape Landing apartments in Socastee, according to a police report. Police say they found a neighbor and two Pitbulls with a number of bite wounds.

Police say the neighbor had been feeding the dogs while the owners were away and that’s when the dogs began to fight over food, according to the report.

