Two recovering after early-morning wreck in Nichols

NICHOLS, SC (WBTW) – Two people are recovering after a wreck in Nichols Sunday morning.

First responders got the call just before 6 a.m. Sunday for a two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 917 and North Nichols Highway, according to the HCFR Facebook page.

Horry County Fire Rescue and the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene. Two people had to be extricated from their vehicles.

Both were transported to an area hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be not life-threatening.

