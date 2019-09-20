Two Robeson County schools test positive for lead

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – Public Schools of Robeson County announced Thursday that two schools tested positive for lead.

In a statement posted to social media, the school district said an environmental investigation was conducted at Fairgrove Elementary School and Townsend Middle School to determine the presence of lead poisoning hazards.

Two Pre-K classrooms that serve children under the age of six at Fairgrove Elementary and Townsend Middle tested positive for lead.

The district said its maintenance department, contractors and/or consultants would work to fix the problem before the first day of Pre-K at both schools, which is Wednesday, September 25.

The fix will include repainting the entire surface with a non-lead-based sealant in the classrooms and replacing baseboards. The district also says it will work closely with environmental professionals to help reduce lead hazards, conduct environmental tests, develop a remediation plan and provide information.

Pursuant to North Carolina General Statute 130A-131.9A, an environmental investigation was conducted at Fairgrove… Posted by Public Schools of Robeson County on Thursday, September 19, 2019

If you have any questions, you’re encouraged to contact Ms. Jennifer Freeman, Assistant Superintendent of Federal Programs and Student Support Services, at 910-671-6000.

