Two strippers, two men arrested after fight at Myrtle Beach hotel

Two female strippers and three men were arrested after a fight broke out at a Myrtle Beach hotel on Sunday morning.

A police report says 45-year-old Nikone Soupharath, 41-year-old Phathsady Louangxay, 23-year-old Jaisea Amanda Carbonneau, and 24-year-old Kristen Michele Whittaker were arrested following a fight at the Holiday Inn at 1200 N. Ocean Boulevard around 4:30 a.m.

Carbonneau says in the report that she and Whittaker met the two men at the Treasure Club, where both Carbonneau and Whittaker are strippers, and were invited back to the hotel to hangout and drink beer. Carbonneau claims both women were asked to perform sexual favors when they arrived at the hotel. Carbonneau says both women declined and the men were upset about this, which resulted in the fight between Soupharath and Carbonneau.

The men say in the report they met the two women at the club and invited them back to the hotel for lap dances. The men refused to pay, which they say led to the fight.

All four people are charged with loitering for prostitution. Soupharath is also charged with third degree assault and battery. He allegedly choked Carbonneau and pulled her hair during the fight.