2,000 holiday care packages filled to recognize military spouses and kids

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Military families make a huge sacrifice everyday especially during the holidays and one group recognizes these families by filling two thousand boxes for military spouses and kids in North Myrtle Beach, simply saying thank you.

Volunteers from the nonprofit Christian organization, Support Military Families, get in the holiday spirit as they fill one thousand boxes for children and another thousand for military spouses.

Twice a year, once in the spring and once during the holiday season, the group recognizes military families who are away from loved ones.

Handwritten cards, bibles, scarves, and jewelry are gifted to spouses. Military children known as littlest heroes receive a book about Jesus, stuffed animals, toys, and coloring books.

This holiday season marks the group’s ten year anniversary representing seventy thousand packages gifted to military families.

“Many of the military families are away from their loved ones, away from home, I have 14 grandchildren and they are away from grandma and grandpa and this is just a simple way we can brighten their holidays and say thank you,” Founder of Support Military Families, Diane Rumley said.

Diane tells News13 while two thousand packages may sound like a lot, it’s only the beginning. She says more than one million military family members deserve a care package and the organization is will continue filling packages through the season.

Every donation impacts a military family. The organization welcomes volunteers, gift donations, and handwritten cards. To find out how to give to the cause or get involved, click here.