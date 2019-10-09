Two Timmonsville men charged with murder in deadly shooting

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Two men have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Timmonsville.

Keyon Cortez Jones, 32, and Jivon Devell Smith, 32, have been charged with murder in a shooting on Colonial Drive in Timmonsville on Oct. 5.

Tirrell Williams, 28, was found dead at the scene.

One other person was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The body will be autopsied at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The gunfire broke out on Colonial Drive in Timmonsville, according to Chief Billy Brown. Police responded at around 11:30 p.m.

They arrived to find a large crime scene and had to call in the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for help.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation. Count on News13 for updates as we learn more.