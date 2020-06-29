Two Tulsa police officers in critical condition after being shot; suspect on the run

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man accused of shooting two police officers, leaving them in critical condition.

Officers stopped the suspect, David Ware, at 8900 E. 21st street at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday. At one point, a scuffle ensued with the suspect, and Ware allegedly pulled a gun on the officers and fired multiple times.

Both officers were shot and are in critical condition undergoing surgery. The suspect fled on foot from the area and Tulsa police are actively searching for him.

Those who live in the area are urged to stay aware of the surroundings and say “if he is willing to shoot at us, he is likely willing to shoot at anyone.”

Ware is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you know his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.