MONDAY 11:07 UPDATE: The Road is now open again.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A two-vehicle crash in horry county has sent one person to the hospital.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a two-vehicle crash at Dickpond Road and Highway 17 Bypass. One person had to be extricated before later being sent to the hospital, according to HCFR crews.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is on scene.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays, and decrease risk for first-responders.