Typical summertime weather pattern returns tomorrow

Hot and humid to start the workweek. The heat and humidity is on the rise. Tomorrow, there will be plenty of sunshine, and high temperatures will be in the upper 80s along the beaches and low 90s inland, however, it will feel hotter. There will be a noticeable increase in humidity by tomorrow as the summertime pattern returns. Heat index values will rise into the triple digits tomorrow for the inland areas. Warm, humid weather will continue through the rest of next week. With the increased humidity, we can not rule out an isolated shower for tomorrow. Tuesday, a weak cold front will increase the chance for rain. After, the front moves out of the area, we stay dry until a stronger cold front moves through towards the end of the week.
Tonight, mainly clear and warm. Low 70s inland, mid-70s beaches.
Today, sunny, warm, and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Monday, partly cloudy with scat’d showers. Highs 92 inland, 86 beaches.