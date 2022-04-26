SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) — A man died Monday afternoon after deputies said he ran following an attempted traffic stop and chase in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to stop a U-Haul truck about 2:20 p.m. on Asheville Highway near Geddes Street for a traffic violation. The vehicle failed to stop and was chased until it pulled into the Villas at Lawson Creek apartments.

Deputies said the driver was taken into custody but the passenger ran to the back of the apartment complex and into the backyard of a home on Bondale Drive where he was taken into custody.

The passenger then became unresponsive, and deputies said they administered CPR and several doses of Narcan but were unable to revive him.

The coroner’s office identified the man as Richard Scott Turner, 55, of Cowpens. There’s no word yet on Turner’s cause of death.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was notified and will be taking over the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.