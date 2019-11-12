U of South Carolina fraternity suspended until 2023 due to hazing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina (USC) has suspended one of its fraternities.

According to Jeff Stensland, USC spokesman, Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity was suspended by the university until fall 2023 because of alleged hazing.

The national fraternity’s CEO stated on behalf of the organization that the chapter was suspended Sunday over multiple reports of conduct violations. Officials said they hope the chapter can return to campus in a few years with a group of men “committed to following” its bylaws.

The university’s website said Lambda Chi Alpha was on probation for a Spring 2018 hazing report of “violent conduct” and alcohol. No additional details were released.

A national spokesman said members must move out of the house. The university will help relocate displaced members.

The fraternity’s letters will be removed and all members will be required to move out of their fraternity house in USC’s Greek Village.

The university worked together with the fraternity’s national organization to decide the chapter’s punishment.

Lambda Chi Alpha released a statement attributed to fraternity CEO Troy Medley.