U.S. Coast Guard rescues three boaters after boat strikes sea wall in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three people were rescued by the US Coast Guard Monday morning after a boat crash in the Cooper River.

According to officials, the call came in around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a boat that hit a sea wall in the Cooper River.

The accident happened near the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center on Spruill Ave. in North Charleston. Officials rescued the three boaters that were involved.

No injuries have yet been reported.

This is a developing story. Count on us for updates.