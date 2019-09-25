U.S. Postal worker killed while on her route in Williamsburg County

ANDREWS, SC (WBTW) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Postal Service are looking for information regarding a letter carrier that was killed Monday.

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the letter carrier was killed in the Andrews area Monday afternoon. The Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

According to our CBS sister station WCSC, Coroner Harrison McKnight identified the postal worker as Irene Pressley, who was found shot to death in her SUV on Morrisville Road in Andrews.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service spokesperson Jessica Adams told WCSC that Pressley was on her mail route when she was killed. Adams goes on to say that when the person responsible is caught and if convicted, could face a federal death penalty.

Irene Pressley

“For her to get run down like that and see that car last night being rolled out of here. And it broke my heart for the whole back glass was shot out and bullet holes in the front of it, all that, it really, I broke down and cried,” said Jody Bauchett a friend of Pressley and part of her mail route.

No suspects have been identified nor has a possible motive for the shooting been released.

