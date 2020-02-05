U.S. Rep Tom Rice takes Florence Co. investigator to President’s address

U.S. Rep. Tom Rice took Sarah Miller to the president’s address.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigator was one of five officers wounded in the Vintage Place ambush in October 2018.
She’s back on duty after several surgeries.
Sheriff’s investigator Farrah Turner and Florence Police Sergeant Terrence Carraway were killed in the ambush.
#SOTU Selfie with our true hero, Investigator Sarah Miller, while we wait for the President! @POTUS pic.twitter.com/OV0uqWCf2O— Congressman Tom Rice (@RepTomRice) February 5, 2020