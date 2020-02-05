Live Now
Watch WBTW News13 at 11 p.m.

U.S. Rep Tom Rice takes Florence Co. investigator to President’s address

News
Posted: / Updated:

U.S. Rep. Tom Rice took Sarah Miller to the president’s address.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigator was one of five officers wounded in the Vintage Place ambush in October 2018.

She’s back on duty after several surgeries.

Sheriff’s investigator Farrah Turner and Florence Police Sergeant Terrence Carraway were killed in the ambush.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories