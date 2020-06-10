Uber Eats offers free delivery from black-owned restaurants

(CNN) – You can now have food delivered from restaurants with black owners for free using Uber Eats.

The company announced they will offer the discount through the end of the year.

UberEats said they are offering the deal in response to user requests to be able to find black-owned restaurants.

The company used publicly available sources to determine which restaurants have black owners. Competitor Post Mates is offering a similar deal.

