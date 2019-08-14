Uga named best mascot in college football

ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) – In honor of the 150th anniversary of college football, Sports Illustrated released its top ten greatest college football mascots list, putting University of Georgia’s Uga in first place.

The line of pure white English bulldogs has been on UGA’s campus since 1956. The bloodline is still owned by the Frank W. “Sonny” Seiler family of Savannah, who owned Uga I.

Each dog added to the Uga legacy has his own unique name. The current one, Uga X, is named Que and has been wearing his custom-made UGA jersey since 2015.

Something else that sets Uga apart from other mascots is the fact that UGA is the only major college to actually bury its mascots inside the football stadium. Ugas I, II, III, IV, V, VI, VII and VIII are all buried in marble vaults near the main gate of Sanford Stadium. Before each game, flowers are placed on the graves.

Bringing home second place was the Duck of University of Oregon. LSU’s Mike the Tiger came in third, followed by University of Texas’ live longhorn bull, Bevo and Stanford’s unofficial mascot, the Tree.

Thanks to his “Magic Box” entrance, University of South Carolina’s Cocky the Gamecock made the cut, coming in at No. 7.

Uga will take the field again this season on Aug. 31 when the Georgia Bulldogs take on Vanderbilt in Nashville.