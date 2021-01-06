UNC Health in Lumberton at maximum capacity; asking patients to seek alternatives

LUMBERTON, SC (WBTW) – Officials with a hospital in Lumberton are asking people to find alternative places for treatment because all staffed beds are occupied.

Patients seeking admission are facing delays, according to officials with UNC Health Southeastern.

“We are urging our community to evaluate their health care needs to determine the most appropriate place from which to seek care at this time,” said Jason Cox, UNC Health Southeastern vice president and chief operating officer. “Persons with true emergencies, such as trauma or chest pain, should not hesitate to come in for emergency care. Patients who do seek care from the emergency department will be treated in order of the seriousness of their condition. Individuals who seek emergency care for minor health issues will likely face extensive delays.”

Individuals who feel they may be sick and need to seek non-emergency medical care may visit a Southeastern Health primary care or walk-in clinic. The walk-in clinics include: Southeastern Health Mall Clinic on the campus of Biggs Park Mall, Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Pembroke, and Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Whiteville. For a complete clinic listing with hours and phone numbers, logon to www.southeasternhealth.org