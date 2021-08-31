UNC Pembroke grad Octavia Johnson participates in national journalist multimedia project



PEMBROKE, NC – UNC Pembroke graduate Octavia Johnson was among 21 students nationwide selected to participate in the 2021 National Association of Black Journalists Student Multimedia Project.

The event, considered a training ground for future media professionals, was held virtually August 18-21.

“Being a part of the digital-web team helped me to broaden my experiences in journalism,” Johnson said. “This opportunity was special to me because I learned from Black journalists who have careers in the news field.”

Johnson participated in workshops covering topics ranging from proper journalistic writing, visuals, ethics and career advice.

“My favorite part was collaborating with the other students from all over the nation who also had strong skill sets. I also did my first regional weather report and wrote my first SOT (sound on tape) about Vice President Kamala Harris making a special appearance at the 2021 NABJ Convention.”

Johnson graduated in May 2020 from UNCP with a degree in mass communication and a focus in journalism with a minor in creative writing. She is currently a graduate student in the Media and Communications program at Norfolk State University. She is a second-year student recruitment graduate assistant for the Office of Graduate Studies, historian for the Graduate Student Association and a member of the Norfolk State Association of Black Journalists.

While at UNCP, Johnson was active on campus as section editor for the Pine Needle, vice president of Media and Marketing for The Residence Hall Association and a volunteer with the Care Resource Center.