‘Under-age alcohol use, illegal drug usage, noise’: NMB neighborhood complains about renters

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Residents in and around the 16th Avenue South neighborhood of North Myrtle Beach are concerned about the way renters are treating the neighborhood, and have asked City Council for regulations on short-term rentals.

Many members of the neighborhood have said they have a growing concern for the “lack of regulations for short-term rentals.” To try to combat this, those community members have written a letter to the city council.

In the letter, they said for the most part they don’t have a problem with the people who are renting houses for short-terms, however they say more frequently renters are having large house parties, causing excessive noise, parking issues, sanitation problems and frequent illegal drug usage.

“As a rental unit, and therefore a commercial property, there should be a required minimum number of parking spaces and allowable vehicles,” the letter reads. “Too often, we experience vehicles parked along 16th Avenue. The Code of Ordinance Section 21-23 states it is unlawful to park any vehicle within 25 feet of a corner or intersection which will obstruct the view of the traveling public.”





Photos Courtesy of Keith Williams

The community members also urged that renters are not properly disposing of garbage, causing sanitation issues and wild animals and rodents to be more present. They also said “At times it is difficult to sit outside due to the smell of garbage.”

“Gatherings are often promoting under-age alcohol use, illegal drug usage, and noise and congestion problems,” the letter reads. “Unfortunately, in some of these instances, there have been shootings and deaths due to these parties. These types of gatherings would not be tolerated at Ocean Boulevard hotel properties so why should residents in the neighborhoods have their quality of life adversely affected by them?”

