‘Unexpected’: Investigators begin searching for answers where 4 family members found shot to death in NC home

LENOIR, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – People living on Laurel Place say the family living in the 1200 block were quiet and knew everyone.

So, when they saw all the emergency service vehicles in the driveway, it was a shock.

“It’s just crazy. So unexpected,” said neighbor Kim Lackey.

Lackey lives right next door to the home and she says she knew something was wrong right away.

“I thought we heard gunshots like three pow, pow, pow,” added Lackey. “And then pow, pow, pow again. It would have been a small gun.”

Emergency service crews first responded to the home because of a possible explosion.

The Lenoir Fire Department has stopped short of calling it an explosion but says most of the damage was on the main floor, with other damage in the attic and basement.

“The burn characteristics of the structure where we feel the origin may have started, there’s’ not a lot of damage,” says Ken Hair, chief of the department. “But we have damage on other floors. It’s a little different circumstance than what you would run into.”

Once the fire was out, investigators discovered the bodies of a 58-year-old-man, two teen girls ages 15 and 18, and a 29-year-old-man.

Police say it was the father and his three children. They all had been shot to death.

“I’m confident about the family, they’re well-grounded in their faith,” said Kenneth Poarch, pastor of Hillcrest Baptist Church where the family attended. “They love the Lord and I know that much about them. They were real good people. I can say that with all honesty.”

That’s what makes the whole scenario shocking. Lenoir police say they don’t believe this to be a random act and they are not looking for any suspects.

Many wait for answers and pray for the surviving family member.

“This is the first part of it,” added Poarch. “When we get the answers, I guess we’ll understand it. I feel like this though, four souls went to be with their Lord today. They are probably better off than we are.”