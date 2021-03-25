United Airlines to add flights to Myrtle Beach International airport

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – United Airlines announced Thursday new non-stop flights across the country, including Myrtle Beach International.

Beginning may 27, you can fly non-stop to Myrtle Beach from Cleveland, Milwaukee, and Saint Louis.

“United has long been a loyal partner to the Myrtle Beach International Airport and we’re elated to see the airline expand its offerings from MYR,” Scott Van Moppes, Director of Airports said. “These new markets will provide excellent summer travel opportunities for both tourists and residents of the Grand Strand and we thank United for their continued commitment to our destination.”

United also announced plans to resume more than 20 domestic flights and flights to Latin America, Mexico and the Caribbean.