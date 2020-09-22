United Way of Florence hosts Day of Caring

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The United Way of Florence hosted a Day of Caring Friday.

Dozens of local companies and organizations participated in the effort to show their community they care.

“A lot of people are just looking for ways to give back to the organization in the community at work and this was a good thing to bring a group of us together all in one place at one time to work on a common goal to fix up some repairs and needed touch-ups around some of these organizations,” Jeremy Straus of Otis Elevator said.

Painting, yard work, and repairs were among the work to be done.

